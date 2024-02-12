Documentary ‘Right to Vote’ screened

Samba, Feb 12: NSS Unit (Khidmat) of Government Degree College Vijaypur organised the screening of documentary on “Right to Vote”under the banner of Voter Awareness Campaign for students and faculty members of the college.

The documentary was a great inspiration for the students as the students came to know about the importance of voting and voting rights. NSS volunteers and other college students participated in the documentary screening with great enthusiasm and zeal.

The documentary deliberated upon the purpose to inculcate constitutional obligations and to encourage staff and students to cast their vote. The event was organized under able guidance of Dr. (Prof.) Vandana Gupta, Principal of the college.

She briefed the students about the fundamental rights and duties of the Indian Constitution. The idea of Voting awareness is to aware the college students understand the importance of voting. She further said that voting is an important civic duty that can significantly impact the future of our country.