Doodhpathri has unlimited potential, to be a season tourist destination: DC Budgam

Budgam: The scenic tourist destination of Doodhpathri in Budgam district, Kashmir, hosted a day long Snow Festival cum Employment Mela here today.

Both the events were inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Budgam, S F Hamid, in presence of Director Tourism Kashmir, Fazlul Haseeb.

The festival was attended by hundreds of local and domestic tourists and was filled with exciting snow sports & cultural activities. During the festival, unique sports such as snow kabaddi, tug of war, rallies of all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles and ski runs were played.

The cultural events included performances in folk music and a skit related to Nasha Must J&K Campaign. The purpose of the skit was to spread awareness about staying drug-free among the youth.