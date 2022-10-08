Dr Hina Bhat submits Rs 180.41 lakh cheque to LG Sinha to be refunded to KVIC, GoI

Srinagar: Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson, J&K Khadi Village and Industries Board (KVIB) today submitted a cheque of Rs 180.41 lakh to be refunded to Khadi Village and Industry Commission (KVIC) to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor appreciated the endeavours of the J&K KVIB in providing training, technology and infrastructure support required for growth of Handicraft and local manufacturing units in the Union Territory.

He also lauded the efforts of artisans, new entrepreneurs for strengthening village industries to ensure all-round development and self-sustainability of Jammu Kashmir.

“KVIB has harmoniously blended modern technology & business practices with tradition and making immense contribution in wealth and job creation. Handicraft clusters, manufacturing and service units at the village level will significantly contribute to the growth and earnings of artisans,” the Lt Governor said.