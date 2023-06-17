Dr Srinivas relieved; SJM Gillani gets additional charge

Jammu: J&K government Saturday relieved Commandant General Homeguards/CD/SDRF Dr B Srinivas, who has recently been transferred as Director General of Police (DGP) Puducherry by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
The government also assigned the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Armed, J&K S J M Gillani the charge of the post held by Dr Srinivas, till further orders.
“Consequent upon the transfer of Dr B Srinivas, IPS (AGMUT: 1990), Commandant General, Homeguards/CD/SDRF, J&K, as Director General of Police, Puducherry, in terms of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India's Order issued vide F.No.l4020/04/2022-UTS.I (Pt.) dated June 8, 2023, he is hereby relieved from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, to take up his new assignment,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home, Raj Kumar Goyal.
“S J M Gillani, IPS (AGMUT: 1994), Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Armed, J&K, shall hold the charge of the post of Commandant General, Homeguards/CD/SDRF, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” Goyal further ordered.