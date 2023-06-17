Dr Srinivas relieved; SJM Gillani gets additional charge

Jammu: J&K government Saturday relieved Commandant General Homeguards/CD/SDRF Dr B Srinivas, who has recently been transferred as Director General of Police (DGP) Puducherry by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The government also assigned the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Armed, J&K S J M Gillani the charge of the post held by Dr Srinivas, till further orders.