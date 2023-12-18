Drive against traffic violations launched in south Kashmir

Awantipora, Dec 17: District Mobile Magistrate Anantnag ( Traffic South Kashmir) alongwith DySP Traffic Pulwama-Shopian conducted a special drive against the traffic violators at Awantipora toll plaza on Saturday.

Mohd Ishtiyaq Aalam, District Mobile Magistrate and DySP Dr Mudasser Tramboo during the drive challaned over 100 traffic violators as per the provisions of MV Act.

The violators were challaned in various offences by commercial vehicles, rash driving and overloading.

Both the Mobile Magistrate Anantnag and DySP carried out on spot counseling of commercial drivers and commuters.

“The importance of carrying out periodic traffic awareness programmes was highlighted given the fact that such intervention among others is of pivotal importance in preventing roadside traffic accidents and loss of precious lives”, said a statement.

According to the statement, the drive against traffic violators, blacklisting of vehicles, cancellation of RC, DL has been intensified due to the recent surge in fatal accidents.