Jammu, Jan 15 : To improve the city’s mobility and curb the menace of encroachment, the district administration Jammu today conducted an anti-encroachment drive across various bazaars in Jammu city, an official press release said.

The drive was carried out collectively by Jammu Municipal Corporation, District Police, Traffic Police and District Administration under the supervision of Additional District Magistrate, Ansuya Jamwal, who had earlier chaired a meeting with prominent business and bazaar associations to seek their cooperation and feedback on the issue.

SP City North Kulbir Handa, SDPO North Sunil Kesar, Dy SP Traffic Farah and Chief Revenue Officer JMC Sunil Dogra were prominently part of the drive.

The drive covered bazaars like Gumat, Raghunath Bazaar, City Chowk, Shalamar and Indira Chowk, where public and establishments were appealed not to hinder public passage by encroachment over pavements, footpaths and improper parking on roadsides.

The drive cleared the roads and footpaths of illegal rehris, hoardings, banners and other obstructions. 74 challans for wrong parking were issued and 2 truckloads of goods encroaching public space were confiscated. Additionally, AC outlets and gensets installed on the footpath were removed with instructions to the JMC to issue notices to their owners.

Ansuya Jamwal said that today’s exercise was the beginning of rigorous drives in future and that regular efforts would be made to improve public movement in city bazaars and generate awareness. She reiterated the district administration’s stance of prioritising sensitisation over punitive actions, emphasising that ‘smooth movement of men and materials is pivotal for thriving businesses’.

The articles and goods confiscated by the Jammu Municipal Corporation during the drive can be claimed and retrieved by the proprietors after due procedures.