Dulloo posted as Secy Border Management

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary J&K Agriculture and Production Department Atal Dulloo has been posted as Secretary, Department of Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi.

Dulloo was among the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officers transferred by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday.

Besides, ACC approved the empanelment of 2004 IPS officers of J&K cadre (now AGMUT) Atul Kumar Goel and Bhim Sen Tuti as IGPs.