e-Governance initiative | DC Srinagar hands over 85 Tablets to Patwaris, Girdawars

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today handed over 85 Tablets to Patwaris and Girdawars of the district under e-Governance initiative at the Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex, here.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Syed Shabir Ahmad; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Raies Ahmad Bhat and other Officers were present on the occasion.
On the occasion, the DC said the step has been taken by the District Administration to ensure effective and efficient implementation of online services. He said with the availability of Tablets the Patwaris and the Girdawars will be able to discharge their legitimate duties to the best satisfaction of the Revenue Department and general public as well.
The DC asked the Revenue officials to carry out routine works in an efficient manner and ensure prompt delivery of services to people in a hassle free manner.