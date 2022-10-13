Governance

e-office application | FC Home to head panel for recommending improvements

Jammu: Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department will lead a 3-member committee constituted for recommending improvements required in e-office application and its expansion to cover all offices of Union Territory of J&K.

Principal Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department and the Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department will be its two other members.

As per the terms of reference, the committee will ascertain the technical or administrative improvements needed in e-office application. It will also recommend the steps to be taken to ensure the utilization of e-office application in all offices of UT of J&K.

The panel, to be serviced by the Information Technology Department, will submit its report within a month, a GAD order said.

