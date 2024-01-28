Education most powerful instrument for nation-building: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Jan 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said education is the most powerful instrument for nation-building.

Inaugurating the flood-lights system at the multi-sports ground of KC Public School here, the LG said, “Education is the most powerful instrument for nation-building. We should make every effort to ensure that quality of education is maintained, education is inclusive, education is future-oriented, and education is capable of facing the challenges of the 21st century.”

He highlighted the important role of sports in education for the holistic development of students and enhancing intellectual capacity.

“Sports is a powerful medium to learn leadership skills. The integration of sports in education is the first step towards building a better world,” Sinha said. “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Education Policy-2020 has ensured that sports is not seen as an extra-curricular activity but career building opportunity.”

He encouraged the students to take up sports that would help them develop strong character, learn the value of teamwork, and face new challenges.

The LG congratulated and conveyed his best wishes to the KC Educational Society and the sports enthusiasts.

He appreciated the contribution of the KC Educational Society in nurturing young talents and providing students with a good quality of education. Sinha felicitated the outstanding sportspersons of the KC Public School.

A cricket match was also played between All India Secretariat XI and KC Sports Club to mark the inaugural ceremony. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Anand Jain and Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Chairman KC Educational Society, Raju Chowdhary, and principal of KC Public School, Amarendra Kumar Mishra were also present on the occasion.