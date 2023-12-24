Education only tool to transform society: LG

Varanasi, Dec 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said education was the only tool to transform a society.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the commemorative event at Jagatpur in Varanasi, the LG said education was the only tool to transform society and termed education and knowledge a prerequisite for complete socio-economic equality.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is making impressive strides in new areas of knowledge connectivity. The entire nation is today working with one objective to make India self-reliant and a developed country by 2047,” he said.

Sinha shared the transformational journey in School and Higher Education in J&K and highlighted the ‘College on Wheels’ initiative launched recently to provide students an opportunity to learn beyond the walls of classrooms.

He also gave his suggestions on incorporating students’ feedback in the education system, organising innovation competitions, and focusing on inter-disciplinary education.

The LG paid tributes to Babu Shivnath Singh, freedom fighter, social reformer, well-known educationist and founder of Jagatpur Post Graduate College.

He said Singh played a historic role in Champaran Satyagraha.

“Babu Shivnath Singh promoted the idea of universal access to education and established a senior secondary school in 1945 to bring quality education within the reach of all sections of society,” Sinha said. “Our forefathers like Babu Shivnath Singh were committed to the promotion and all-round development of the nation and the institutions founded by them are actively engaged in this task. The sacrifice of our freedom fighters and their vision continues to be a great source of strength for the nation. The youth must follow their ideals and values to put the country on the path of Viksit Bharat.”

He also inaugurated the BBA and BFA blocks of the Jagatpur PG College.

A publication ‘Smruti Granth’ was also released on the occasion.

Member of Parliament, Satish Chandra Dubey; President, Managing Committee, Aniruddh Singh; and Principal Prof Anil Kumar Singh were also present.