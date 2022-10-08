Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) arrangements reviewed in Bandipora

Bandipora: Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Waseem Raja, Saturday convened a meeting to review the arrangements being made for the forthcoming Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in the district.

The meeting was attended by district officers including ACR, Ex Er R&B, tehsildar besides other senior officials. The ADC Bandipora impressed upon all the concerned departments to ensure all the respective tasks are done with the highest degree of professionalism.

He stressed making all the necessary arrangements to facilitate people on the upcoming auspicious occasion. He directed the KPDCL to ensure power supply as per schedule in the district during the revered days and uninterrupted power supply at Ahamsharief Dargah where the largest congregation is expected to take place.

He directed the department to install a Genset at the shrine to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and Halogen lights for street lighting besides having a standby arrangement of additional generators.