Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) arrangements reviewed in Bandipora

Bandipora: Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Waseem Raja, Saturday convened a meeting to review the arrangements being made for the forthcoming Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in the district.
The meeting was attended by district officers including ACR, Ex Er R&B, tehsildar besides other senior officials. The ADC Bandipora impressed upon all the concerned departments to ensure all the respective tasks are done with the highest degree of professionalism.
He stressed making all the necessary arrangements to facilitate people on the upcoming auspicious occasion. He directed the KPDCL to ensure power supply as per schedule in the district during the revered days and uninterrupted power supply at Ahamsharief Dargah where the largest congregation is expected to take place.
He directed the department to install a Genset at the shrine to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and Halogen lights for street lighting besides having a standby arrangement of additional generators.
Jal Shakti department was also directed to ensure regular water supplies to the major congregation sites in the district and also make arrangements for water tankers at the congregation sites as a backup at these places, particularly at Dargah Ahamsharief. The Municipal Council Bandipora was also directed to ensure cleanliness and proper sanitation in and around mosques and shrines.
On the occasion, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs informed that adequate stock of ration is available in the district. ARTO was directed to ensure adequate availability of transport facilities at Ahamsharief to ferry the devotees till late at night.
The Police department and ARTO were asked to prepare well thought-out traffic management and parking plans in order to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles from Bandipora to Ahamsharief.
The Health Department was asked to station a critical care ambulance at Ahamsharief and deploy adequate staff.