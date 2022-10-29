Employees registered on JKHRMS portal asked to update details by November 30

“With a view to streamline the Human Resource Management System across various departments of Government of Jammu & Kashmir, instructions in terms of Circular No 35-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated October 12, 2022 were issued with regard to implementation of JKHRMS. It was advised that employees should register themselves on the Jammu & Kashmir Human Resource Management System (JKHRMS) on https://hrms.jk.gov.in by using CPIS numbers and check or modify their basic as well as other service related details and forward it to the concerned DDO for verification or updation within the stipulated time period,” GAD Secretary Dr Piyush Singla mentioned.

Further, all DDOs were directed that the salary for the month of October, 2022 would be disbursed only in favour of such employees who would have registered or updated their service details on the JKHRMS portal which would be duly verified by their concerned DDOs.

“Notwithstanding these instructions, it has been observed that a sizeable number of employees are yet to register themselves on JKHRMS, a matter which has been viewed seriously by the authorities. Accordingly, it is enjoined upon all DDOs that salary for the month of October, 2022 shall be disbursed in favour of those employees only who have registered themselves on the designated portal,” he instructed.

“Further, employees who have already registered on the designated portal shall correct or update their service related details immediately for further verification by DD0s, a process which shall be completed by or before November 30, 2022,” Singla added.