Encouraging young generation through Mission Youth to work for social development: LG

Jammu, Dec 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday stated that the spirit of the Scouts & Guides needed to be replicated in other spheres of community to bring about constructive transformation.

Observing that discipline and determination were the defining attributes of youth, the Lieutenant Governor said that through Mission Youth, his administration was encouraging the young generation to selflessly work for social development.

He stated this while interacting with officers and volunteers of J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides at the Raj Bhavan.

The delegation was led by J&K Chapter Commissioner Wing Commander (retired) M M Joshi and comprised Administrator Nasreen Khan; HQ Commissioner Captain Sharma; Training Commissioner Guide wing Manjeet Kaur; Guides Captain Jyoti Verma; Guide Pooja Gupta and Scout Sumkit Jain.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that Scouts & Guides symbolized selfless service, unity in diversity. “Volunteers are actively working for the cause of social equity and strengthening values like self-discipline, comradeship in the society,” he noted.

“It is a matter of great pride for us that the Scouts & Guides are discharging their duties with efficiency and effectiveness. Youth in different educational institutions should join Scouts & Guides in large numbers and play a positive role in nation building,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor, who is also the chief patron of J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides, was briefed about the activities of the Scouts & Guides in the UT and the achievements of the last one year.

LG Sinha assured full support of the UT administration to Bharat Scouts and Guides movement.