Encroachments on Waqaf land is huge land scam: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today said encroachments on hundreds of kanals of Waqaf land is a huge land scam.
According to a press note, she visited the shrine of Peer Dastgir Sahib at Khanyar in Srinagar, paid obeisance and prayed for the peace and prosperity of all. She also took stock of the arrangements made by the Waqf Board & other government departments for the Urs congregations.
Dr Andrabi thanked the people of J&K for their relentless support to the Board in the reformist measures taken to ensure transparency & accountability within the working system.
She said that Waqf has suffered a lot during the past many decades because of political misuse of the properties of the Waqf. “Encroachments of hundreds of kanals of Waqaf land in J&K during the past many decades is a huge land scam which needs to be exposed and action needs to be done against those who allowed this encroachment & grabbing for political favours ,” said Dr Andrabi.
She said that “we are tabulating the records & the data and a complete report will be put before the public with complete evidence before legal action is recommended. “ “Whoever has looted or grabbed or misused even an inch of the property of the Waqf will be liable to legal action. We are committed to transform the working systems in the J&K Waqf Board as per the Central Waqf Act,” said Waqf Board Chairperson.