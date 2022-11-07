Encroachments on Waqaf land is huge land scam: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today said encroachments on hundreds of kanals of Waqaf land is a huge land scam.

According to a press note, she visited the shrine of Peer Dastgir Sahib at Khanyar in Srinagar, paid obeisance and prayed for the peace and prosperity of all. She also took stock of the arrangements made by the Waqf Board & other government departments for the Urs congregations.

Dr Andrabi thanked the people of J&K for their relentless support to the Board in the reformist measures taken to ensure transparency & accountability within the working system.