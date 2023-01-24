Ensure smooth traffic movement on Sgr-Jmu NH during winter: CS

The chief secretary reiterated that traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway should move in both ways after March 15 as much of the bridges and tunnels being constructed would get completed by then.

He enjoined upon the officers to focus on the difficult stretches between Banihal and Ramban.

The chief secretary urged them to take instant measures in case of inclement weather.

He took note of the under construction bridges at Maitra, Ramban and one at Jaiswal and passed directions to the concerned to accelerate the pace of work so that these vital connections are completed soon.