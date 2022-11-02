Essential commodities stocked in Kupwara border areas

Kupwara: The district administration has stocked adequate quantities of essential commodities including rice, sugar, LPG, kerosene oil and flour in heavy snow bound areas of frontier district Kupwara which remain cutoff following snowfall in winters.

Assistant Director, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kupwara, Wali Mohammad said, “Dumping of essential commodities in snowbound areas has already been completed. Every year, the administration stocks essentials in these areas so that people may not face problems during the harsh days of winter.”

“Under NFSA and PMGKY, 65,600 quintals of rice have been stored in Karnah Machil, Keran, Budnamal, Jumgund and Kamkudi. Similarly, 1865 quintals of flour, 174 quintals of sugar, 83500 liters of kerosene oil and 13080 LPG cylinders have been dumped in these areas,” he added.