Essential commodities stocked in Kupwara border areas

Kupwara: The district administration has stocked adequate quantities of essential commodities including rice, sugar, LPG, kerosene oil and flour in heavy snow bound areas of frontier district Kupwara which remain cutoff following snowfall in winters.
Assistant Director, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kupwara, Wali Mohammad said, “Dumping of essential commodities in snowbound areas has already been completed. Every year, the administration stocks essentials in these areas so that people may not face problems during the harsh days of winter.”
“Under NFSA and PMGKY, 65,600 quintals of rice have been stored in Karnah Machil, Keran, Budnamal, Jumgund and Kamkudi. Similarly, 1865 quintals of flour, 174 quintals of sugar, 83500 liters of kerosene oil and 13080 LPG cylinders have been dumped in these areas,” he added.
He said that the ration stocked in the heavy snow-bound areas will meet the needs of people till March 2023. He said that the administration was very serious about the people residing in the hilly areas of Kupwara with regard to keeping essentials available to them during the harsh winters.
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray had recently called a review meeting of officers during which he had impressed upon them to make all necessary arrangements for the people living in the hilly areas.