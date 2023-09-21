Every department to have panel to examine seniority related issues

Jammu: The J&K government Thursday ordered the constitution of a committee in each administrative department for examining and resolving seniority-related issues.
The committee will ensure initiation, finalisation, and updation of the Recruitment Rules of the department in a time-bound manner.
Each such panel will have the concerned administrative secretary as its chairperson.
Besides, it will include the Secretary Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; the Director General (Codes), Finance Department; the Head of the Department concerned, in case of non-gazetted services; the Director Finance of the concerned department; a representative each of the General Administration; Finance and ARI and Trainings Departments (not below the rank of Additional Secretary in each case) as members.
An officer not below the rank of Additional Secretary in that department to be nominated by the Administrative Secretary will be the member secretary of the panel.
As per the terms of reference, the committee will examine and recommend the disposal of all matters about seniority disputes in the concerned department.
Ensuring annual notification of seniority lists of all cadres of the department will also be the mandate of the committee. Besides, the panel will examine and recommend the disposal of seniority or promotion-related litigation matters of the department and ensure the timely conduct of Departmental Promotion Committee meetings of the department.