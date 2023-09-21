Every department to have panel to examine seniority related issues

Jammu: The J&K government Thursday ordered the constitution of a committee in each administrative department for examining and resolving seniority-related issues.

The committee will ensure initiation, finalisation, and updation of the Recruitment Rules of the department in a time-bound manner.

Each such panel will have the concerned administrative secretary as its chairperson.

Besides, it will include the Secretary Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; the Director General (Codes), Finance Department; the Head of the Department concerned, in case of non-gazetted services; the Director Finance of the concerned department; a representative each of the General Administration; Finance and ARI and Trainings Departments (not below the rank of Additional Secretary in each case) as members.