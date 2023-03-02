Executive officers for CSOI Srinagar, Jammu appointed

Jammu: Secretary Jammu Tawi Golf Course and Director Estates Kashmir have been assigned the additional charge of Executive Officer Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI), Jammu and CSOI, Srinagar respectively.

“It is hereby ordered that Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course shall hold the charge of Executive Officer, Civil Services Officers Institute, Jammu and Director Estates, Kashmir shall hold the charge of Executive Officer, Civil Services Officers Institute, Srinagar in addition to their own duties, till further orders,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary.