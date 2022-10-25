Families of artists, writers not active due to ill health will get Govt assistance: LG

Srinagar, Oct 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the government was working out a roadmap for preserving and reviving the culture and folk traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating ‘Jashn-e-Kashmir’- New Kashmir New Hope, a three-week cultural festival celebrating tradition, culture, and heritage at Srinagar, the LG said that the government was aware of the difficulties being faced by many such senior artists and writers who were no more active due to ill health and hardships and families of those artists who had passed away.
“The government will ensure such artists and writers or their dependents are provided with financial assistance,” he said. “Our artists are a reflection of social values and social progress, and the administration is fully committed to their welfare.”
The LG said that J&K was witnessing a cultural revival after a long pause.
He said that the government had taken steps to reconnect youth to their roots and provide an environment and a forum for folk artists, visual artists, and authors to showcase shared goals and values.
Appreciating the role of voluntary organisations and institutions in the promotion of literature, folk art, and music, the LG said that the scheme of financial assistance for the registered societies related to various arts had been approved.
“Several schemes for promoting folk arts, literature, and visual arts have been prepared to give a new impetus to art and culture,” he said.
Congratulating everyone associated with the cultural festival, the LG said, “Our unique diversity is our pride and our biggest strength. Such festivals will encourage artists, artisans, and craftsmen to promote the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”
He said that schemes like ‘Guru Shishya Parampara’ to pass on the valued traditions of J&K to the coming generations, preservation of folklore, J&K writers camp, national theatre festivals, inter-state cultural exchange programmes, international visits, and cultural events in far-flung areas would strengthen J&K’s traditional cultural richness.
The LG highlighted the efforts being made to document and preserve the folk treasure of songs and tales.
He urged the cultural organisations, departments, artists, and people to work collectively for preserving the precious cultural and folk traditions of J&K.
The LG also felicitated the artists for their excellent contribution in preserving and promoting the local art, culture, and folk traditions.
The cultural festival is being organised by the All J&K Folk Artists Association, Shah Qalander Folk Theatre, in collaboration with the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, and the Office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.
In her address, J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi lauded the contribution of the artists who were the face of the culture and values of J&K and the country.
She said that the LG-led J&K administration had provided a new lifeline to the field of art and culture in J&K.
Chairman All J&K Folk Artists Association Gulzar Ahmad Bhat expressed gratitude to the LG for providing continuous support to the art, culture, and artists of J&K.
He said that the renewed energy being filled in the field of art and culture of J&K had brought prosperity to the life of all artists across J&K.
He also thanked the LG-led administration for launching the J&K Film Policy and other initiatives for promoting the art, culture, and traditions of J&K and the welfare of performing artists.
On the occasion, performances of different folk music and dance were presented by artists from across J&K.
Cultural activist Mustaque Ali Ahmad Khan delivered the vote of thanks.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, DC Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz, Secretary JKAACL Bharat Singh Manhas besides prominent personalities from the field of art, folk, and culture attended the inaugural ceremony at Tagore Hall in Srinagar.