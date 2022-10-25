Families of artists, writers not active due to ill health will get Govt assistance: LG

Srinagar, Oct 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the government was working out a roadmap for preserving and reviving the culture and folk traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating ‘Jashn-e-Kashmir’- New Kashmir New Hope, a three-week cultural festival celebrating tradition, culture, and heritage at Srinagar, the LG said that the government was aware of the difficulties being faced by many such senior artists and writers who were no more active due to ill health and hardships and families of those artists who had passed away.

“The government will ensure such artists and writers or their dependents are provided with financial assistance,” he said. “Our artists are a reflection of social values and social progress, and the administration is fully committed to their welfare.”

The LG said that J&K was witnessing a cultural revival after a long pause.