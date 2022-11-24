‘Fight against drugs a collective task’

The Chief Secretary directed all the Deputy Commissioners to popularize the helpline number 14416 among public so that they are able to report about this menace.

He asked the police to have close coordination with the Rural Development and Social Welfare Departments to have insights and leads about those running this illegal trade.

He made out that the PRI's had done a commendable job during the recently concluded ‘Nasha Mukht Abhiyan’ carried out in the UT.

Dr Mehta asked the Police administration to monitor the surroundings around educational institutions for movement of drug peddlers in their vicinity. He also advised for having close eye on the pharmacists. He asked them to create ample awareness among masses to identify the victims and peddlers so that the former is given treatment and latter convicted under the law. He asked them to intensify their campaign and do not take rest until this menace is eradicated from the UT.