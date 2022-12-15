Filling skill gap requirements of latest trends in industry is need of the hour: CS

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today remarked that filling the skill gap requirements of latest trends in the industry is need of the hour as it will create lot of employability avenues for the youth.

Chief Secretary made these remarks while addressing a one day workshop on Skilling of youth at Food Craft Institute (FCI) here.

Addressing the participants virtually, Dr Mehta observed that giving impetus to the soft skills in the Tourism sector is crucially significant as the sector has huge potential of generating employment avenues for youth keeping in view the tourist influx to the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

Chief Secretary also put forth a point of digital transformation keeping in view the latest requirements of the industry and GI tagging of various products so as to enhance their product value for better marketability of the products of the UT.