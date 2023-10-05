Finance Deptt authorises release of 25% funds

Jammu: Finance Department Thursday conveyed authorization to the release of further 25 percent funds, aggregating up to date release to the extent of 75 percent of Budget Estimates (BE) 2023-24), through BEAMS, out of Revenue budget for the financial year 2023-24.

The authorization has been made under the detailed heads of salaries; honorarium and remuneration; stipend and scholarship; cash assistance (SRE(R&R); diet expenses; wages (outsourcing); pensionary benefits (Social Welfare Department-ISSS); pensionary charges (NPS) and leave encashment.

As per the circular instructions, the funds under detailed head -Grant-in-Aid, will be released for covering salaries of the employees of grantee bodies for a further two months period.

However, the utilization of funds so authorized will be subject to conditions as stipulated vide Government Order No 75-F of 2023 dated March 31, 2023.