Focus on 4 Cs: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Dec 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called for focusing on the 4 Cs – critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to review the implementation of PM SHRI Schools (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme in Jammu and Kashmir, the LG said, “PM SHRI Schools will provide leadership to other schools in their respective areas by providing mentorship. The focus will be on learning outcomes of every child in every grade while promoting critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity in all schools.”

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced PM-SHRI for the upgradation and development of around 14,500 schools across the country.

In Phase I, a total of 233 schools from J&K have been approved for PM SHRI Schools by the Ministry of Education.

In Phase II, J&K recommended 265 schools to the Ministry of Education, seeking its approval.

Twenty master trainers have been trained in New Delhi, one each for the district.

Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Alok Kumar gave a detailed presentation on the guiding principle for selection for the schools under the scheme.

The LG directed to prepare a comprehensive five-year plan to reduce the distance of schools for children.

He said new schools should be sanctioned with a focus that children should not have to travel long distances.

The LG directed the School Education Department to include life history and contributions of inspirational icons like General Zorawar Singh, Brig Rajinder Singh, Maqbool Sherwani, and other prominent personalities in the school curriculum.

He also directed the department to ensure vocational training and skill development programmes in schools as well as the inclusion of Indian Philosophy in all the universities of J&K.

Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Shaleen Kabra; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Bhandari, and the Administrative Secretaries attended the meeting.