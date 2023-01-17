Focus on sanitation, employment generation in your areas: CS to DCs

New Delhi: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today took a detailed review of the government initiatives of rural sanitation and employment generation for youth across the districts of J&K.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, RDD; Commissioner Secretary, Revenue; Secretary Law; Deputy Commissioners and Directors of Rural Development and Rural Sanitation.

Some of the officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Dr Mehta enquired from the officers about the status of cleanliness across the villages of the UT.

He maintained that the funds for sanitation is never an issue and the only requirement is commitment on part of the district administration. He made out that the machinery and logistics for the same should be procured at an earliest.