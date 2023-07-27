Former Minister, others call on Lt Governor

Srinagar: Sukhnandan Choudhary, former Minister called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The former Minister discussed with the Lt Governor various issues of public importance. Babar Afzal, founder, Pashmina Goat Project (StartUp) and Dr Henna Anjum, co-founder, also called on Lt Governor and shared the journey from being a Silicon Valley Techie to promoting the authentic Pashmina ecosystem and raising awareness among the skilled Pashmina artisans and communities. Babar presented his book “Wisdom of Shepherds- for Individuals & Startups” to the Lt Governor.