Functioning of GMC Rajouri reviewed

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today visited Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajouri (Nagrota) to review the progress of work and functioning of the institution.

The visit was conducted to assess the amenities like power, water infrastructure and hostel accommodation for the students. Accompanied by Medical Superintendent, Dr. Mohammad Hussain Bajar; CPO Mohammad Khurshid; ExEN PWD, Maqbool Hussain, ExEN Jal Shakti and other officers of the Medical College, the Deputy Commissioner was informed that the project has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 139 crore and presently the academic and other blocks are fully functional.

The DC was also informed that classes are conducted in the new building itself.

The Deputy Commissioner took a round of the building and inspected the ongoing developmental works including the construction of dedicated power lines, the installation of water supply pipelines and allied infrastructure, and the present status of hostel accommodation.