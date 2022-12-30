Functioning of GMC Rajouri reviewed

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today visited Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajouri (Nagrota) to review the progress of work and functioning of the institution.
The visit was conducted to assess the amenities like power, water infrastructure and hostel accommodation for the students. Accompanied by Medical Superintendent, Dr. Mohammad Hussain Bajar; CPO Mohammad Khurshid; ExEN PWD, Maqbool Hussain, ExEN Jal Shakti and other officers of the Medical College, the Deputy Commissioner was informed that the project has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 139 crore and presently the academic and other blocks are fully functional.
The DC was also informed that classes are conducted in the new building itself.
The Deputy Commissioner took a round of the building and inspected the ongoing developmental works including the construction of dedicated power lines, the installation of water supply pipelines and allied infrastructure, and the present status of hostel accommodation.
During the visit, the DC was briefed about the progress of the ongoing works and he directed the concerned staff to expedite the completion of the projects so that GMC’s students and faculty have access to reliable power and quality water supply.
While taking stock of the receiving station being built in the college premises by the project division of the PDD, the DC was informed that work on the receiving station was in progress.
The Deputy Commissioner set January 14, 2023 as the deadline for the commissioning of the receiving station.
In connection with the dedicated water supply scheme for the GMC, the DC directed the Executive Engineer Jal Shakti to identify the source for the water supply installation near the stream, and in the meantime, submit a separate estimate for other allied works.
The Deputy Director of Planning GMC Rajouri (Nagrota) was directed to release the funds to EXN Groundwater Division for the installation of a borewell.
Taking stock of the status of hostel accommodation, the DC was informed that currently the intake capacity is 380 and all hostel rooms are occupied, and there was a need for 115 more rooms to accommodate all the incoming students. He directed for making immediate provision of additional hostel facilities for the MBBS students.
ExEN PWD was instructed to submit a proposal along with a Detailed Project Report for the construction of additional hostels.