GAD’s ‘Fixed Line Telephone Grievance Cell’ rechristened ‘Pukaar’

Jammu: The ‘Fixed Line Telephone Grievance Cell’ constituted by the General Administration Department (GAD) in June last year has been rechristened ‘Pukaar’.

The grievance cell ‘Pukaar’ will act as a one-stop grievance lodging window for all purposes.

In this connection, GAD Secretary Piyush Singla has enjoined upon all the Administrative Departments to nominate an officer, not below the rank of Under Secretary, who will act as incharge officer to monitor the progress of the disposal of the grievances so received through ‘Pukaar’.

As per a circular issued on Wednesday, the officer would ensure that the grievances or complaints were disposed of to the satisfaction of the complainants, inter-alia sharing the Action Taken Report (ATR) with the ‘Pukaar’ grievance cell.