GAD’s ‘Fixed Line Telephone Grievance Cell’ rechristened ‘Pukaar’

Jammu: The ‘Fixed Line Telephone Grievance Cell’ constituted by the General Administration Department (GAD) in June last year has been rechristened ‘Pukaar’.
The grievance cell ‘Pukaar’ will act as a one-stop grievance lodging window for all purposes.
In this connection, GAD Secretary Piyush Singla has enjoined upon all the Administrative Departments to nominate an officer, not below the rank of Under Secretary, who will act as incharge officer to monitor the progress of the disposal of the grievances so received through ‘Pukaar’.
As per a circular issued on Wednesday, the officer would ensure that the grievances or complaints were disposed of to the satisfaction of the complainants, inter-alia sharing the Action Taken Report (ATR) with the ‘Pukaar’ grievance cell.
“Weekly review meetings shall be held with In-charge officers and all the departments shall furnish ATR, clearly highlighting the disposal and pendency with substantial reasons thereof in case of the latter,” Singla directed.
The GAD Secretary would chair monthly review meetings to monitor the weekly progress of all departments vis-à-vis the grievances about them and the disposals or pendency thereof.
Earlier, the ‘Fixed Line Telephone Grievance Cell’ was constituted vide public notice dated June 22, 2021, read with a press release dated June 1, 2022, for the “hassle-free and smooth lodging or disposal of grievances as part of promoting and practicing good governance”.
The circular mentioned that all the requests or grievances would be registered through the telephone numbers already dedicated and notified for the purpose 0194-2506144, 0194-2506115, 0194-2506102, 0194-2506111, and 0194-2506112.