Glitches in JK Attendance App cause disruption for teachers in Kashmir

The Attendance app was launched with the aim of streamlining the attendance process in schools and making it easier for teachers to maintain attendance records. However, since its launch, the app has been plagued by technical issues, leading to complaints from teachers across the valley.

"I had to stay in school till 4.30pm to enter my attendance yesterday but all of us failed do it. It is sad state of affairs that teachers have to mark their attendances on three different portals like Arrival register, Biometric and JK Attendance app," said a teacher wishing not to be named.

"It is a welcome step but what is fun when it is not working. Teachers don't have any problem with the new system of attendance but it should be in order instead of creating frustration among the teaching community," the teacher said.

The technical issues with the app have also caused problems for teachers who are marked absent even if they are present in the class. This has led to a lot of confusion and frustration among them.

Amid the technical glitches in JK Attendance App, scores of teachers have now resorted to marking attendance manually, which defeats the purpose of the app and also adds to their workload. Some have even called for the app to be scrapped altogether, citing its unreliability and the inconvenience it has caused.