GMC Udhampur bolstered patient-care system in district: CS

Jammu, Dec 10: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo Sunday said that the patient-care system in Udhampur was bolstered by Government Medical College and Associated hospital.

“Today’s programme was restricted to inspection of certain projects, mainly Udhampur’s Devika project, which has been completed and another big project Government Medical College, Udhampur (building), which is presently under construction,” he said.

“As regards sanctioning of Udhampur Medical College is concerned, 100 medical seats have been sanctioned for it. Construction of the college building is underway. The MBBS programme has already been initiated here. This has bolstered patient-care facilities here,” he said.

Dulloo was responding to media queries during his visit to Udhampur, where he inspected ongoing major development projects in the district.

He evaluated the progress of the Devika project, specifically focusing on the beautification efforts under this initiative besides reviewing the ongoing construction work of the Government Medical College building.

“One can see the improvement after the completion of the Devika project. Now, we will focus on its maintenance,” Chief Secretary said.

“Emphasis is also on expediting other projects, presently underway in Udhampur,” Dulloo said, while responding to a query pertaining to the progress of other projects, including Mantalai.