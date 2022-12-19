Good Governance Week | Workshop inaugurated in Baramulla

Srinagar: In connection with the celebration of ‘Good Governance Week’ being observed today across the district titled ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ under the theme 'Sarkar Har Shehri Kay Dwar' to ensure prompt and efficient public grievances disposal and improved service delivery to people, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today inaugurated a workshop at Dak Bungalow, here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Zahoor Ahmad Raina, Joint Director Planning, Mohammad Yousuf Rather, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Officers of Education, Rural Development Department, other concerned functionaries besides beneficiaries at large were present at the inaugural workshop.

At the outset, the DC inspected stalls that were installed by various departments to sensitize people with regard to the service and schemes being provided by the government.