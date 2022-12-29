‘Government committed for development of J&K’

Rajouri: Government of India is soon going to give approval for establishment of a museum on the name of Veer Bahadur Bandha Singh, a Sikh warrior, and the museum will be based on the life history of Veer Bahadur while Government is also looking to set up a rope way project from Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah shrine Shahdra Sharif to Dehra Ki Gali tourist point.
This was stated by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture in Government of India, Arjun Ram Meghwal who was in Rajouri for two days.
During his visit, Minister addressed a press conference in Dak Bungalow Rajouri in which he said that under Lok Sabha Parvas Yojna, he is on a two days tour of Rajouri district and “this tour was aimed to meet BJP cadre, holding meetings with administration and to prepare a report on development projects so that all those projects which are lying closed can be restarted and development works get a push in the area.”
“Rajouri is a land where Sikh warrior Baba Bandha Singh Bahadur was born and this is an important part of history for which the ministry of culture in Government of India is going to give approval for establishment of a museum on the name of warrior and this museum will be established on the birthplace of Baba Bandha Singh Bahadur,” Minister said.
He informed that Deputy Commissioner Rajouri has been told to submit a detailed project report and ministry will give 5 crore rupees for establishment of this museum which will be based upon the life of warrior.
Minister, who also visited Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah shrine at Shahdra Sharif in Thanamandi sub division of Rajouri, said that BGSB shrine is a pious place and Government is mulling to establish a ropeway between shrine and tourist destination Dehra Ki Gali and this project will give a big push to tourism sector in the area.
“We have a scheme called Parvat Maala which was approved in last budget only and under this scheme this ropeway can be established and I have asked the concerned government authorities to submit a project report so that we can get this project approved from the concerned department,” MoS Meghwal said adding that similarly a project for seven lakes of Pir Panjal is also under consideration.
MoS Parliamentary Affairs further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed Government is committed for development of Jammu and Kashmir.
In reply to a question regarding recent recruitment scams that hit Jammu and Kashmir, MoS said that the matter has already been discussed with Jammu and Kashmir administration at it will be ensured that all the weaknesses from the recruitment system are removed and a fair and transparent recruitment system remains in place.
“I can feel the pain of youth and the matter has already been discussed with the administration here and all weaknesses will be removed,” he said.
Regarding daily wagers, he said that the issue of daily wages in Jammu and Kashmir should be seen as a humanitarian one and it has emerged due to wrong policies of previous governments which carried out recruitment of daily wagers despite having no vacancies.
“The matter has already been put before us and government is looking into it and I just want to say that issue of daily wagers should be taken as a humanitarian one,” said Minister of State.
Regarding his visit, Minister said that he met with BJP leaders, workers, civil administration, police officers and other stakeholders of society and a detailed report of overall scenario will be put before national president so that development of the area can get a push and projects stuck in any ministry of Government are pushed forward for final approval.
However regarding decision for elections in Jammu and Kashmir and restoration of statehood, he said that Union Home Minister has already issued statements on these aspects and he will not comment much.