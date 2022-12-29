‘Government committed for development of J&K’

Rajouri: Government of India is soon going to give approval for establishment of a museum on the name of Veer Bahadur Bandha Singh, a Sikh warrior, and the museum will be based on the life history of Veer Bahadur while Government is also looking to set up a rope way project from Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah shrine Shahdra Sharif to Dehra Ki Gali tourist point.

This was stated by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture in Government of India, Arjun Ram Meghwal who was in Rajouri for two days.

During his visit, Minister addressed a press conference in Dak Bungalow Rajouri in which he said that under Lok Sabha Parvas Yojna, he is on a two days tour of Rajouri district and “this tour was aimed to meet BJP cadre, holding meetings with administration and to prepare a report on development projects so that all those projects which are lying closed can be restarted and development works get a push in the area.”

“Rajouri is a land where Sikh warrior Baba Bandha Singh Bahadur was born and this is an important part of history for which the ministry of culture in Government of India is going to give approval for establishment of a museum on the name of warrior and this museum will be established on the birthplace of Baba Bandha Singh Bahadur,” Minister said.