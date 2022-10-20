Government reconstitutes committee to examine transfer related issues

Jammu: J&K government on Thursday reconstituted committee to examine the transfer related issues of reserved category employees of Jammu division, appointed in Kashmir division.

“In supersession of government order No.870-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated July 25, 2022, sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of committee to examine various aspects of transfer policy for reserved category employees,” GAD order mentioned.

Seven-member panel will have the Principal Secretary Higher Education Department as its chairman while Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Commissioner/Secretary Social Welfare Department; Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Secretary General Administration Department; Secretary Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs and a representative of ARI & Trainings Department, will be its members.