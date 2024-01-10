Govt appoints BDOs as Panchayat administrators

Jammu, Jan 10: The government Wednesday appointed Block Development Officers (BDOs) as Administrators for running affairs of the Panchayat Halqas under their jurisdiction for six months with effect from January 10, 2024, or till further order.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that according to a notification issued here in this regard, the government has made these appointments on expiry of the term of Halqa Panchayats on January 9, 2024, and on being satisfied that the Halqa Panchayats cannot be constituted immediately.