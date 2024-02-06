Govt committed to revive economy of villages: LG Sinha

Jammu, Feb 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that the government is committed to revive the economy of village.

According to an official press release, he was addressing a function after inaugurating the Atomic North Private Ltd’s Complex at Durang Village of Billawar, Kathua. “Expansion of leading IT services company like Atomic North in rural J&K is a testimony of government’s commitment to revive the economy of villages,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He congratulated the IT Services Company, the youth and residents of Billawar and adjoining areas on the momentous occasion. He commended the Atomic North for its commitment to creating large job opportunities and fostering technological innovation in the region.

“Atomic North is a leading IT services company with offices in India, Canada, USA, United Kingdom and its expansion in rural J&K is a testimony of government’s commitment to revive the economy of villages,” the Lt Governor said.

He suggested the Atomic North management to skill and reskill the youth of Billawar and nearby areas and give them preference in recruitment so that the local talents can be utilised and this venture gives new impetus to rural transformation.

In 1st Phase, Atomic North will start BPO operation with 100 executives. More than 90 percent are local youth. In the next phase, the Company will build a data center, a Network Operations Center and a Security Operations Center which will provide employment to 1500 youth and further drive economic growth.

The Lt Governor said the State-of-the-Art facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology and innovative facilities, is poised to give new momentum to the capacity building of young talent pool of Jammu Kashmir.

The initiative aligns with the vision of J&K Administration to empower local communities and promoting sustainable growth in the IT-enabled services sector, he further added.

“I am confident that Atomic North’s venture will put customer service at the heart of the company, and reduce the physical distance in today’s globalised world. It will inspire the other IT companies to set up their businesses in hinterland to create rural technology hubs in J&K”, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also reiterated the resolve of the J&K Administration to facilitate the on-ground implementation of industrial investments in the UT.

He assured every support from the administration for the setting up of new ventures of IT and IT-enabled services sector companies in the Union Territory.

Sanjeev Sapolia, Managing Director, and Arun Prakash CEO, Atomic North Private Limited, reaffirmed the commitment of Atomic North to supporting economic growth in rural areas and contributing to the overall development of the region. They also expressed gratitude to the UT Administration for the support and cooperation.