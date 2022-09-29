Govt fully digitises Ladli Beti scheme

Srinagar: To ensure that the objective of the Ladli Beti Scheme reaches maximum beneficiaries with transparency, the J&K government has fully digitised this social assistance scheme.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the government has set a timeline of 45 days for the officers dealing with the scheme to complete the status of the application. The Social Welfare department has asked all the officers to do away with physical applications anymore.

Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta has launched an end-to-end digitized e-service for the Ladli Beti scheme designed and developed by NIC, a single window platform for submission and tracking of applications with no human intervention.

This service enables the applicant to apply, check and track the status of the application which will be forwarded online by the stakeholders to the next level. Also, the sanctioned applications and letters digitally signed will be forwarded to the bank online.

Under this scheme, all the girl-child born on or after 01-04-2015 and whose parents' or guardians' income does not exceed Rs 75,000 per annum are eligible to be covered. The beneficiaries get Rs 1000 per month credited into the bank account through the DBT Mode of the Girl Child up to the age of 14 years and after attaining the age of 21 years, the girl child will get an amount of approximate amount of Rs 6.50 lakhs.