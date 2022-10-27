Govt identifies 181 villages for development under TVDP

Srinagar: To strengthen rural economy and empower the youth and women by direct and indirect employment opportunities, Government of Jammu and Kashmir has identified 181 villages having picturesque beauty and cultural significance for transformation into tourist destinations under Tourist Villages Development Program (TVDP).

According to an official press release, Under Mission Youth’s initiative, registered youth and Self Help Groups are provided opportunity to be a part of the Government’s endeavour to boost rural tourism in J&K.

The youth-led sustainable tourism initiative will strengthen rural economy and community entrepreneurship, empowering youth and women by providing direct and indirect employment opportunities. This step will showcase the landscapes, indigenous knowledge systems, cultural diversity and heritage, local values and traditions, besides encouraging film shooting and offering financial incentives as well as ensuring a digital platform to all these villages.