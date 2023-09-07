Govt notifies amendments to GST law on deposit refunds issued by online gaming portals

New Delhi: The government has notified amendments to GST law in relation to the valuation methodology to be adopted by online gaming companies and casinos for calculating tax.

The finance ministry notified on September 6, the amendments to the Central GST law for calculating value of supply in case of online gaming and casinos as per the decision of the GST council taken last month in its meeting on August 2.

The notification clarified that winnings by any player would remain tax-neutral, as the entire tax is collected at first stage only.

The changes have been introduced as a part of amendments made to the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) rules 2017, updated in CGST (Third Amendment) rules, 2023.