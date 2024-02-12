Govt orders re-constitution of DPC for promotion of officials, Class-IV employees

Srinagar Feb 12: The government Monday ordered re-constitution of Departmental Promotion Committee for promotion of officials, Class-IV employees of the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service upto the level of Head Assistant.

The government under Order No 585-JK (GAD) of 2024 dated February 12, 2024, stated that in partial modification of Government Order No 854-JK (GAD) of 2022 dated July 21, 2022, it has been ordered that the composition of the Departmental Promotion Committee for considering the promotion of members of the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service upto the level of Head Assistants and for conducting the type test of eligible Matriculate Class-IV employees of the J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service, for promotion to the posts of Junior Assistants, would be Rohit Sharma, Additional Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department; Vivek Phonsa, Additional Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department; Malik Suhail, Deputy Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department; and Shakeeb Arsallan, Under Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.