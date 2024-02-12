Govt orders verification of service records of PSU, corporation employees

Srinagar Feb 12: The government Monday ordered the subjects verification of service records of employees of PSUs and corporations working in various departments, offices, PSUs, and corporations across Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the Circular No GAD/Acctts/Dep/Corp 2016 dated July 21, 2016, O M No GAD-ADM0III/135/2021-02-GAD dated June 7, 2022, Circular No 15-JK (GAD) of 2023 dated May 8, 2023, and Government Order No 589 -JK (GAD) of 2024 dated February 12, 2024, in amplification of the instructions issued on the subject by the General Administration Department from time to time, it has been ordered that all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments and Managing Directors of PSUs and Corporations should relieve surplus employees of PSUs and corporations deployed by the General Administration Department in their departments and offices, three months prior to their retirement.

All Drawing and Disbursing Officers would undertake immediate verification of service books and records of these employees working in their departments, offices, PSUs, and corporations, to ascertain the correctness of their recorded dates of birth.

In case of any corrections noted in respect of dates of birth of any employees, the matter should be reported to the General Administration Department within a period of 10 days from the date of issuance of the order.

Lapses in this regard shall be the personal responsibility of the concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officers, who would be liable for appropriate disciplinary action under rules.

Further, excess salary drawn in respect of any such employee who overstays beyond the actual dates of superannuation, should be recovered from the concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officers.