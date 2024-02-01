Govt renames 33 schools, colleges, roads after martyrs

Jammu, Feb 1: The Director General of Police R.R Swain has expressed deep heartfelt and sincere gratitude on his behalf and also on behalf of extended Police pariwar to the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and UT administration for the recent government order to rename 33 government schools, colleges, and roads after martyrs and eminent personalities.

The DGP has said that the initiative stands as a touching and honourable tribute to the brave hearts who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. The act of naming public infrastructure after the fallen heroes is a powerful way to eternally commemorate their martyrdom. By associating their names with educational institutions and roads, the legacy of these martyrs will continue to inspire present and future generations, the DGP said.

As has been reported, to honour and pay tributes to the brave martyrs and eminent personalities, the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Administration has in a recent order announced the renaming of 33 schools, colleges and roads after the names of martyrs and eminent personalities as a mark of respect and acknowledgement of the exceptional contributions towards the security and development of the Union Territory, 24 schools, colleges and roads across UT have been named after the martyrs of JK Police Pariwar.