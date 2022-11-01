Govt to frame agriculture policy for sustainable use of natural resources

Srinagar: Government will frame a holistic agriculture policy for sustainable use of natural resources.
Commissioner Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, said this at the two-day national seminar on “Healthy Soils for Richer Biodiversity in North Western Himalayas” which was inaugurated on Tuesday at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar campus.
The seminar is being organised by SKUAST-K in collaboration with BhartiyaKissanSangh (BKS), ICAR-Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (CITH) and SKUAST-Jammu under the sponsorship of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
The two-day seminar will discuss various soil health conservation measures in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region.
Atal Dulloo, was the chief guest and Akhil Bhartiya Sangathanmantri of BKS, Dinesh Kulkarni was the guest of honour at the inaugural function. GC Gautam, Mahamanri-BKS, Ki, VC SKUAST-Jammu, Prof JP Sharma, VC, SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof NA Ganai, Dr PC Sharma, Director ICAR-CSSRI, Karnal and Dr OP Sharma, Director CITH Srinagar were among the dignitaries present at the occasion.
Director, Deans, Heads of Divisions of SKUAST-K, delegates from various agricultural universities and farmers from HP, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir were also present in the inaugural session.
Addressing the gathering, Atal Dulloo said the prodigal and intensive farming in the country has resulted in extreme soil nutrient deficiencies and have almost rendered soils unresponsive to fertilizers; therefore, it is the need of the hour to adopt natural and organic farming.
Dinesh Kulkarni, Akhil Bhartiya Sangathan Mantri, BKS, in his address said, that there is the urgent need of rejuvenation of soil health across the country. He said BKS is conducting such programmes throughout India under Suflam-2022 and the outcomes of such programmes will be compiled in a policy paper at the national level for the rejuvenation of soil health.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai related the importance of soil health to the concept of ‘One Health’ saying that the health of soil is paramount for the health of plants, animals and humans.
Vice-Chancellor,SKUAST-J, Prof. J.P. Sharma highlighted the hazards of unsustainable “soil management practices, nutrient mining, non-judicious use of fertilizers etc. in the fragile ecosystem of North western Himalayas.” He stressed on adoption of natural farming and organic farming to offset the effects of climate change.