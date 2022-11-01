Govt to frame agriculture policy for sustainable use of natural resources

The two-day seminar will discuss various soil health conservation measures in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region.

Atal Dulloo, was the chief guest and Akhil Bhartiya Sangathanmantri of BKS, Dinesh Kulkarni was the guest of honour at the inaugural function. GC Gautam, Mahamanri-BKS, Ki, VC SKUAST-Jammu, Prof JP Sharma, VC, SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof NA Ganai, Dr PC Sharma, Director ICAR-CSSRI, Karnal and Dr OP Sharma, Director CITH Srinagar were among the dignitaries present at the occasion.

Director, Deans, Heads of Divisions of SKUAST-K, delegates from various agricultural universities and farmers from HP, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir were also present in the inaugural session.

Addressing the gathering, Atal Dulloo said the prodigal and intensive farming in the country has resulted in extreme soil nutrient deficiencies and have almost rendered soils unresponsive to fertilizers; therefore, it is the need of the hour to adopt natural and organic farming.