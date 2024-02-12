Govt warns defaulting employees of action over failure to submit property returns

Srinagar Feb 12: The J&K government has directed the defaulting employees to submit their property returns for 2023 noting that the failure to comply within the specified timeline may lead to punitive action under existing legislation.

The directive, outlined in Vide Circular No 36-JK (GAD) of 2023 dated December 21, 2023, and subsequent notification on December 29, 2023, mandated all government employees to file their property returns on the PRS portal (https://prs.jk.gov.in) between January 1 and January 31, 2024.

However the government in its fresh notification has stated that a significant number of employees have not met the obligation and have either failed to register on the portal or neglecting to submit their property returns within the stipulated timeframe. “This lapse exposes defaulting employees to the legal ramifications prescribed by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the notification reads.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has decided to extend a final opportunity for defaulting employees stating that, the PRS portal will accept late applications from February 13 to February 27, 2024.

“Employees encountering issues related to OTP are advised to update their contact information on the CPIS portal. Any other technical concerns can be addressed by reaching out to support-prs@jk.gov.in for prompt resolution,” the notification reads.

The government has asked the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to ensure compliance within their respective establishments, while the administrative departments have been asked to monitor progress closely.