GPDPs in J&K Panchayats give Agri, Health, other major sectors a miss

Jammu: Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs), being implemented in J&K Panchayats are giving major sectors, including agriculture, health, education, women and skill development, a miss.

In contravention with the constitutional mandate and the guidelines of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India, the GPDPs in the Union Territory are mainly focussing on schemes run by the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and are not adequately covering major sectors out of 29 subjects devolved to the Panchayats.

Analysing this major lacuna, the J&K government has now directed its all Administrative Secretaries to “sensitize their respective Heads of the Departments about the importance of participatory planning process for overall development of the village and ensure that the GPDPs are all encompassing.”