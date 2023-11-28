Grievance redressal camp held at Sumbal

Bandipora, Nov 28: Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, on Tuesday presided over a Public Darbar cum Grievance Redressal Camp here at Sumbal and took stock of grievances and demands of people.

Chairman District Development Council Bandipora, Abdul Gani Bhat; DDC members, ADDC, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, ADC, Umar Shafi, ACR Bandipora Shabir Ahmad, JD Planning, Imtiyaz Ahmad besides representatives of various delegations were present on the occasion.

Secretary was briefed regarding overall developmental scenario of the district. The public darbar witnessed overwhelming response from all sections of the society where people apprised Dr Abid of issues being faced by them, seeking intervention in redressing the same.

DDC Chairman submitted a memorandum of demands including an additional fire service station in the area, power supply, healthcare, education, utilization of left over funds from Capex for meeting out the contingencies caused by calamities and disasters etc.

The DDC delegation also demanded inclusion of some potential areas of Sumbal and Hajin on tourism map.

The DDC and BDC members put forth the issues concerning their respective areas like road connectivity, devising of robust mechanism for flood prone and affected areas near water bodies, land for landless families, filling of vacant posts, demands of blood bank in CHC Sumbal, early completion of College building in Hajin.

Dr Ghulam Mustafa projected the demand of railway connectivity to the district besides posting of a surgeon specialist at DH Bandipora during night hours.

While responding to the demands of bringing some areas of the division on tourism map, Secretary assured early redressal in the matter.

Dr Abid urged upon the locals for developing home stays for the tourists so that employment generation is ensured within the region.