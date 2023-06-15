Harwan, Palli panchayats dominate first ever Panchayat Rankings released by CS

He termed the rankings a significant achievement which has laid foundation for evidence based planning in future.

He made out that these rankings tell us all about our endeavours made till now and the way forward. He urged all the Deputy Commissioners to thoroughly go through these rankings and formulate plans accordingly to fill the developmental voids pointed out in this ranking system.

Dr Mehta observed that this data has an added advantage of providing us a baseline to measure our progress in future. He exuded hope that in the years ahead with such planning process at our back, most of our problems would find resolution expeditiously. He directed that all rankings may be made public in the shape of compendium so that people also have fair idea about the kind of interventions needed in their areas.

He called it a tool towards ensuring good governance in the UT. He also advised creating a permanent dashboard for monitoring and updating these rankings monthly. He also directed the Housing & Urban Development Department for carrying out Town rankings in the days ahead on similar lines.

The first of its kind Panchayat rankings released today has put Syedpora, Harwan Panchayat of District Srinagar at first rank with a overall score of 91.69 out of 100. It is followed by Palli (Samba) with a score of 90.71, Balhama-A, Khonmoh (Srinagar) at 3rd spot with a score of 89.04. Then comes NarwalBala (Jammu) at 4th spot with score of 88.93, Nowgam-A (Srinagar) ranking 5th, Khonmoh-A (Srinagar) at 6th, Birpur Upper (Samba) at 7th, Theed-A, Dara-B of Srinagar at 8th and 9th rank with Gatha Panchayat of Baderwah (Doda) ranking 10th in the list of most developed Panchayats in the UT. The lowest scoring Panchayats include Buglinder-B (49.78) of Tulail District Bandipora, Dhakikote (50.01) of District Reasi, Channa-A (51.58) of Reasi, Panchalthan (51.77) in Anantnag, Bandhar (51.96) in Reasi, Neeru (51.97) in Tulail, Bandipora, Badhal-A (52.58) in Rajouri, Zadigye- B (52.73) in Bandipora, Balihote-B (52.94) in Ramban and Zadigye-A (53.46). Out of the total of 4291 Panchayats, 73 fall in the score range of 50-60, 1054 in 60-70, 2359 in 70-80 and 807 Panchayats in the range of 80-90 across all the districts of J&K.

Regarding the procedure for determining the rankings of Panchayats it was informed that the APDP has been conceived on the analogy of ABDP of UT of J&K. It was revealed that 100 Parameters/Indicators across 09 sectors have been identified for assessing 285 aspirational panchayats in consultation with the District Development Commissioners concerned.