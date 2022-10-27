HC issues bailable warrant against CEO Baramulla

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday issued a bailable warrant to Chief Education Officer Baramulla(CEO) after he failed to appear before it in a service matter.

“In terms of order dated 6.9.2022, Chief Education Officer, Baramulla, was directed to appear in person along with record of the case. However, (he) is not present,” bench of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani said.“

Let the presence of Chief Education Officer, Baramulla be secured through issuance of bailable warrants to the tune of Rs. 5,000 to be executed through SSP Baramulla”, the court said while hearing a petition filed by one Farhat Maqsood. The court ordered further listing of the case on November 10.