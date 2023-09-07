Healthcare services reviewed in Pulwama

Pulwama: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom today paid a visit to the District Hospital (DH) and inspected various sections of the health institution besides taking stock of the quality healthcare services and medical facilities being provided to the patients there.
During his inspection, DDC visited different sections and wards including emergency, operation theatre, OPD, Post Operation wards. He enquired about the availability of medicines, diagnostic and other facilities available in the hospital. While interacting with the patients, DDC enquired about their well being and facilities provided to them. The patients, attendants gave feedback and were largely satisfied with the services.
Patients lauded the efforts of UT administration for conducting Surgery camps in collaboration with Rotary International. More the 400 cases of elective surgeries are listed to be done during special camp at DH Pulwama.
The DDC took an overall review of the working of District Hospital emphasising on quality healthcare, emergency services, critical care and trauma management and intensive care units, district mental health care unit, referrals, sanitation, blood bank, non communicable diseases, power auditing, implementation of Ayushmaan Bharat and other Govt sponsored schemes.
Speaking on the occasion, DDC urged hospital administrator to improve patient registration through additional counters and queue management and also use of technology (QR code registration) to reduce waiting time.
The DDC also directed MS DH to submit monthly hospital supply audit report. In addition streamlining of parking space for optimum utilisation.
He also took note of post-operative care and directed MS to ensure presence of dedicated doctors, paramedics for post-op care, especially during night hours.
The DDC was accompanied by Chief Medical Officer, Medical Superintendent and other concerned officials of the Health Department.