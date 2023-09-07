Healthcare services reviewed in Pulwama

Pulwama: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom today paid a visit to the District Hospital (DH) and inspected various sections of the health institution besides taking stock of the quality healthcare services and medical facilities being provided to the patients there.

During his inspection, DDC visited different sections and wards including emergency, operation theatre, OPD, Post Operation wards. He enquired about the availability of medicines, diagnostic and other facilities available in the hospital. While interacting with the patients, DDC enquired about their well being and facilities provided to them. The patients, attendants gave feedback and were largely satisfied with the services.

Patients lauded the efforts of UT administration for conducting Surgery camps in collaboration with Rotary International. More the 400 cases of elective surgeries are listed to be done during special camp at DH Pulwama.