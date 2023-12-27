Historic town Mattan brims with enthusiasm as Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra unfolds

Anantnag, Dec 27: In a remarkable demonstration of unwavering commitment to national progress, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra made a historic entry into the ancient tourist town of Mattan, Anantnag. This monumental journey stands as a testament to the government’s dedication to citizen welfare and the transformative impact of developmental initiatives.

During the ongoing yatra, ADC Anantnag Sandeep Singh Bali actively engaged with local residents, assessing the progress of various Central Government Schemes in the region. Thousands of enthusiastic participants lauded the Central Government for effectively implementing flagship schemes, directly benefiting the people.

Key initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi, and others were vividly showcased through impactful events. The “Meri Kahani Meri Zabani” sessions allowed individuals to share firsthand experiences, highlighting the real impact of these schemes on their lives.

ADC personally interacted with beneficiaries, presenting certificates for schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (G) and PM Awas Yojana (U).

Appreciation letters were conferred for notable achievements under Jal Jeevan Mission, PMeGP, and Swachh Bharat Mission.

The arrival of the Viksit Bharat Rath in Mattan symbolizes the government’s steadfast commitment to continuous public welfare. Participants attentively listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recorded message, while beneficiaries shared success stories, emphasizing the tangible benefits derived from government welfare schemes.

Addressing the gathering, the ADC highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary goals for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, emphasizing widespread awareness, reaching the unreached, facilitating the utilization of government welfare schemes, and achieving saturation under citizen-centric programs. The yatra has played a pivotal role in fostering development, promoting engagement with government schemes, and achieving saturation under citizen-centric programs.

ADC administered the “Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat” pledge to officials, PRI members, students, and citizens. Local school students presented cultural programs and quizzes, sensitizing the population about the objectives of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

The event culminated with ADC inspecting stalls set up by various government departments, interacting with officers, and reviewing progress under different schemes on the ground. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra continues to resonate as a driving force for inclusive development and citizen welfare, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of progress.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has exceeded expectations, bringing together over 2.30 lakh enthusiastic participants in District Anantnag. This extraordinary journey has seamlessly united citizens from every corner of Anantnag, extending its reach across 335 Gram Panchayats and 10 Urban local bodies, with momentum steadily growing each passing day.

Traversing through 16 diverse blocks and 10 municipalities, including areas marked by a vibrant tribal presence, the Yatra paints a compelling picture of empowerment and community engagement, fostering a collective vision for national development. The Yatra’s impact is palpable, creating a shared narrative of progress and inclusivity as it continues to resonate throughout District Anantnag.