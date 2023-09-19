Hold regular meetings of inter-departmental committees: Government

Jammu: J&K government has asked all chairpersons and servicing departments of various inter-departmental committees to ensure regular meetings (of all committees pertaining to them).

It has also ordered them to submit all pending reports within a week's time to their concerned departments.

The directive has been issued taking a serious view of lapses by many inter-departmental committees, constituted for examining important matters and submitting reports for the disposal of issues requiring immediate attention.

The concerned authorities have taken exception to the fact that many committees, since their inception, have either not met or have not deliberated the matter to be examined, resulting in inordinate delay in submission of reports and litigations also.