Hold regular meetings of inter-departmental committees: Government

Jammu: J&K government has asked all chairpersons and servicing departments of various inter-departmental committees to ensure regular meetings (of all committees pertaining to them).
It has also ordered them to submit all pending reports within a week's time to their concerned departments.
The directive has been issued taking a serious view of lapses by many inter-departmental committees, constituted for examining important matters and submitting reports for the disposal of issues requiring immediate attention.
The concerned authorities have taken exception to the fact that many committees, since their inception, have either not met or have not deliberated the matter to be examined, resulting in inordinate delay in submission of reports and litigations also.
“General Administration Department (GAD), on its own, or on recommendations of various administrative departments, constitutes many inter-departmental committees from time to time for examining important issues requiring inter disciplinary consultation or deeper analysis of various facets. Amongst other things, clear time lines are prescribed for submission of reports for disposal of issues requiring immediate attention,” said GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.
“It has, however, been observed that many committees since their constitution have either not held any significant deliberations or have not even managed to meet, resulting in inordinate delay in submission of reports. This situation is repugnant to the purpose of constituting such committees and prolongs disposal of issues or matters connected thereto, a matter which has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” Verma noted with concern.
In the backdrop of these lapses, he has directed all chairpersons and servicing departments of various inter-departmental committees ensure that all pending reports are submitted within a week's time to their concerned departments, so that “issues or matters can be brought to their logical conclusion and avoidable delays and litigations on this account are avoided.”
He has also ordered that all departmental proposals for constitution of various committees will invariably have designated member secretaries, who will be responsible for arranging regular meetings of the committees for timely submission of reports.